Indian-origin man stabbed to death in London; Suspect charged

Shillong, June 18: Aravind Sasikumar, a 38-year-old Indian-origin man, was fatally stabbed in London on Friday.

The incident occurred just two days after the tragic murder of a 27-year-old woman from Hyderabad, who was studying in the UK.

The Metropolitan Police were called to a residential property on Southampton Way, Camberwell, where Sasikumar was found with knife injuries. Despite their efforts, he succumbed to his wounds at the scene at 1:31 am.

A 25-year-old man named Salman Salim has been charged with his murder and appeared in court. The post-mortem examination confirmed that Sasikumar’s cause of death was stab wounds to the chest. Salim has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance at the Old Bailey on June 20.