Muslim man assaulted, forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram” in Bulandshahr

Shillong, June 18: In Bulandshahr of Uttar Pradesh, a Muslim man fell victim to a violent attack by three individuals who suspected him of mobile phone theft. The accused not only beat and harassed him but also compelled him to chant “Jai Shri Ram,” while recording the entire incident. The recorded video played a crucial role in the subsequent arrest of the assailants.



Although the incident occurred on June 13, it was not until the victim’s family approached the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) City that the accused were apprehended on Saturday. The victim, identified as Sahil, was forcibly taken to a secluded area by the three youths, interrogated about the alleged theft, and then tied to a tree where he endured physical assault, including having his head shaved. The perpetrators also shared the recorded video on various social media platforms.



Sahil managed to escape and reported the incident to the police. However, instead of taking action against the attackers, the police allegedly charged Sahil with theft and arrested him. Sahil and his family further alleged that the police intimidated and pressured them to withdraw their complaint.



On June 17, Sahil’s parents sought the assistance of the ASP City to lodge a complaint, providing the viral video as evidence. Following their formal complaint, the police initiated an investigation, leading to the arrest of two out of the three accused individuals.



ASP City Bulandshahr, SN Tiwari, confirmed the arrests and stated, “After becoming aware of a viral video on social media, we discovered that a young boy from the same village was brutally assaulted based on suspicion of theft. Two of the accused have been arrested based on the victim’s family’s complaint, and further legal action is underway.”