COVID-19 Vaccines: Efficacy, risks, and calls for accountability

Shillong, June 18: As the world gradually recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic, the spotlight is once again on the crucial preventive and curative measures, particularly the life-saving vaccines.

These vaccines have provided protection against the invisible coronavirus and its variants, which have claimed the lives of nearly 6.9 million individuals worldwide, including around 532,000 in India and the numbers continue to rise.

In mid-January 2021, two vaccines emerged as saviors in India – Bharat Biotech Ltd’s “Covaxin” and Serum Institute of India’s “Covishield.” These vaccines were swiftly approved for restricted emergency use to combat the deadly virus.

However, in mid-May 2021, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) raised concerns about both Covaxin and Covishield, which were being administered to millions of people initially free of cost. The MoHFW communicated about Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) and specifically highlighted the analysis of AEFI cases related to Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS), which refers to blood clots in veins.

According to the MoHFW, there was a minimal but definite risk of Thromboembolic events associated with Covishield, while Covaxin posed no such potential risk. The MoHFW reported a risk rate of only 0.61 per million doses for Covishield, compared to 4 per million in the UK and 10 per million in Germany.

To address these concerns, the government issued two separate advisories – one for healthcare institutions and workers on diagnosing and treating TTS post-vaccination, and another for vaccine beneficiaries, encouraging them to report any side effects and seek medical assistance.

Critics, such as Pune businessman Prafful Sarda, questioned the government’s decision to use the entire country as a testing ground, potentially boosting the profits of vaccine manufacturers. They pointed out that numerous cases were being filed worldwide as serious adverse effects of vaccines surfaced, and even deaths of healthy individuals were being attributed to immunization.

Barrister Vinod Tiwari, Chairman of the Council for Protection of Rights (CPR) based in Nagpur, criticized the mass immunization program, arguing that it was indirectly enforced by denying individuals the right to travel or access public places and workplaces. He called for accountability from governments, including India, for their ill-conceived actions.

In March 2023, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) initiated a study into sudden heart attack deaths, including among young individuals, and its potential connection to vaccines. The report’s findings are anticipated soon.

Tiwari and Sarda demanded that the courts take suo moto action for the public’s sake, identify those responsible for imposing vaccinations, and hold them accountable while compensating victims according to relevant laws.

Although the advisory from the central government came months after Bharat Biotech Ltd and Serum Institute of India had provided their own comprehensive lists of side effects before the vaccine launch, few paid attention to them.

It is important to note that Bharat Biotech Ltd explicitly mentioned that the clinical efficacy of Covaxin was yet to be established, and serious or unexpected side effects could occur. Similarly, Serum Institute of India highlighted that the duration of protection against COVID-19 was unknown, and serious side effects could occur during clinical trials.

Both companies appeared to deflect responsibility in case of AEFIs and advised individuals to seek immediate medical attention from hospitals, healthcare providers, vaccinators, or medical officers if they experienced any problems after vaccination.