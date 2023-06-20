Environment versus livelihoods

It is ironic that Cyclone Biparjoy that struck Gujrat and the adjoining states recently did not claim a single life despite the fury with which it hit these states. This is because of the preparedness of the cyclone prone states. Compare this to Meghalaya where the heavy rains are not a new phenomenon. Here in the past one week a few lives are lost to landslides and drowning. The state is totally unprepared to deal with natural disasters despite these being annual events. Early warning messages to warn the population residing in vulnerable areas could have prevented these deaths. Is it not the brief of the North East Space Application Centre (NESAC) with its myriad capabilities to focus on scientific data that warns of cyclones which are likely to hits the region; undue heavy rains that could results in landslides and other calamities? NESAC is located within the region to assist the eight states to cope better with unprecedented weather conditions and also how weather and climate will impact on agriculture etc. Even without much scientific knowledge, the monsoons and sudden cloudbursts have always resulted in rivers being in spate and carrying off homes, humans and animals thereby causing huge preventable losses.

An early warning telling people to avoid fishing trips and expeditions close to rivers and areas that are landslide prone should have been sent out loud and clear. Last year too, the cloudbursts resulted in several deaths and homes being destroyed. This should not have happened in the 21st century when technology can assist in several ways and disasters can be managed better. Much has been spoken about disaster preparedness and many disaster drills have been conducted from time to time but the lessons learnt are not imbibed.

Another tragedy waiting to happen in Meghalaya is the collapse of hills that have been over-exploited for limestone and boulders. This loosening of the soil over large areas in the West Jaintia Hills and East Khasi Hills along Shella-Bholaganj are frightening portends of what could happen if the hills come falling down and the loss of lives that could occur. Meghalaya as a state is indulging in unsustainable quarrying and mining. There appears to be no regulations in place. Most rivers are heavily silted due to sand mining. In the winters these rivers almost run dry. These are already warning signs of impending climate disasters but other than the judiciary which has intervened in this man versus nature clash the State Government has done precious little to halt the destruction to aquifers that are sources of water due to mindless quarrying. World Environment Day is an empty rhetoric if destructive forces are not reined in before it’s too late.