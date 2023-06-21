Assam floods impact close to 1.20 lakh people in 20 districts

Guwahati June 21/–/ A population close to 1.20 lakh across 45 revenue circles in 20 districts in Assam remains affected by the current wave of floods, the official bulletin of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported on Wednesday.

The districts that remain affected by the deluge are Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Udalguri and Kamrup (Metro).

In terms of the population affected, lower Assam’s Nalbari district remains the worst hit with as many as 44707 people impacted by the deluge followed by Lakhimpur district where 25,096 people are still bearing the brunt of rising floodwaters.

While most rivers are in spate, three rivers – Beki (Road Bridge), Pagladiya (NT Road Crossing) and Puthimari (NH Road Crossing) were flowing above danger level on Wednesday morning amidst incessant rain in most parts of the state, the CWC bulletin reported.

Till date, 14 relief camps and 17 relief distribution centres have been opened in eight districts including Baksa, Biswanath, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur and Udalguri.

Till Wednesday evening, a total of 2091 affected people are taking refuge in the relief camps. In Baksa, a total of 1157 people are taking shelter in the relief camps while 614 persons are taking refuge in relief camps opened in Nalbari district.

Notably, there has been no report of any human life lost in the current wave of floods.

Apart from floods, some districts such as Dima Hasao and Kamrup Metro have reported landslides triggered by the incessant rainfall, causing further disruption and concern.

According to a report of the Regional Meteorological Centre here on Wednesday, the heavy rainfall activity over the Northeast region is likely to continue during the next two days and gradually decrease thereafter.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over east Assam and neighbourhood at 0.9 km above mean sea level. Moisture incursion is very likely to continue due to strong low-level Southerly/ Southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India during the next two days. Under its influence widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall/ thunderstorms with lightning is very likely to continue over the northeast region during the next two days and likely to decrease gradually thereafter,” the Met office report said.