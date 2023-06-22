Delhi experience respite from scorching heat as rainfall hits national capital

Shillong, June 22: As rainfall graced parts of the national capital on Thursday, residents can expect pleasant weather to prevail until the middle of next week. The drop in temperature provides relief from the scorching heat that had been prevalent in the region.

According to the India Meteorological Department, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning is likely in several areas, including north Punjab, Haryana, South Delhi, North Madhya Pradesh, and 16 other locations.

The latest satellite imagery indicates the possibility of rainfall in various regions, such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and coastal Karnataka.

The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) predicts a partially cloudy sky for Delhi on Thursday, with chances of light rainfall or drizzle. Similar weather patterns are expected to persist throughout the week.

During this period, the maximum temperature is forecasted to reach around 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 28 degrees. Delhiites can enjoy the respite from the heat as they experience the pleasant weather accompanied by occasional showers.