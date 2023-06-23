Locals point to shoddy works in PA Stadium construction, seek reviews by central teams

Tura, June 23: The PA Sangma stadium in the Dakopgre locality of the town of Tura has been in the eye of the storm for close to 6 months now. The iconic venue, once called the MP Stadium, later renamed as Dikki – Bandi stadium and now called the PA Sangma stadium is iconic to residents of the entire state.

Of late, however, it has been mired in controversy. The first salvo was the hasty inauguration of the stadium by the then NPP-led MDA government even before the stadium was complete. While the MDA once again came back to power, the contractor, BRC continued to work on its construction.

Locals around the stadium, however, vented their frustration at what, they believe was the company trying to cut corners and leaving the entire structure at risk.

An animated local from Rongkhon Songittal, the locality that falls behind the stadium, caught up with Tura MP, Agatha Sangma after her visit to the site following the retaining wall caving in, yesterday and provided her with inputs on what was wrong with the construction.

“Even before the structure being used, it is cracking apart. They have not reinforced the structure with enough rods. Where they needed to put 10 mm rods, they used 6 mm, despite our pleading. We may not be experts but we are not fools either. The walls are literally sand and cement. We were sure that this too will fall just like the company did with the Assembly Dome,” said the local in an animated discussion with the MP. Agatha nodded to his rants.

What is strange to the locals of the area is the fact that they have not been allowed to enter the stadium while it is being constructed. Armed CRPF men stand at every entry and shoo away anyone that tries to enter. While such protection is required for an under construction project, the fact that the complex has already been inaugurated, it has complicated matters.

“We have been objecting to how the stadium was being constructed right in front of our eyes. We can see them cut corners but can do nothing about what is happening. The problem is that BRC employees who have been working the site are stubborn and don’t listen to any advice,” added another local,

The fact that the company was cutting costs came to the forefront after the collapse of the retaining wall. One of the employees, during a discussion, admitted to the fact that the old guard wall was worked over and it was the same wall that collapsed, laying bare their best plans.

The advice, as per locals, came not only from normal working people but even experts, including engineers. This fact was acknowledged by the Tura MP as well who asked the company to heed advice given by locals as they would understand local terrain better.

A tour of the facility along with locals showed many sections of the stadium that could do with more reinforcement.

“Just look at how they welded the stairs leading up to the seating. The stairs has no support below and given that 10000 people will be coming to see football matches in this facility, can they guarantee this will not break within a few months. If it does, there will surely be injuries. The stadium is meant for us and our children, so how can they compromise on quality at the cost of our lives,” asked another.

Senior citizens under the banner of the New Tura Development Forum (NTDF) raised very serious concerns on the quality of construction.

Pointing to the base of the stadium, the senior citizens showed that the structure had already developed cracks.

Further in another section to the stadium near the entrance, it can clearly be seen that many of the iron beams were already bent and this at a time when the stadium has not even been used. They also pointed to the iron rods that were recovered from the site of yesterday’s disaster and questioned how only a few rods were used to retain the wall.

“There are no beams to support the walls when even for small walls, we provide beams. We are not technical experts but seeing is believing and what we have seen points to the work being sub standard. As the project involves central funds, we request that central audits, including those for schematics, technical as well a PES is undertaken. These should be able to bring out what is wrong and make the required corrections,” said NDTF president, David Ch Marak.

The NTDF members, expressing frustration, pointed out that they had raised the issue of the quality of construction right from the beginning.

“We had filed a police complaint as they were bringing low quality stones from Bhutan and taking sand gravel from the Ringrey River. When we did so, we were threatened. Now the results of our warning have come to fruition,” informed general secretary, LC Momin.

Interestingly, a release from the office of the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, stated that the project was being executed by a company identified as Hindustan Steelworks Construction Limited. However, on going to ground, it was seen that the project is being executed by Badri Rai & Company, the same people behind the infamous Assembly Dome Collapse last year.