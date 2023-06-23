ISRO selects USTM as nodal centre for START Programme

Guwahati, June 23: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has selected the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) as a nodal centre for their special programme called Space Science and Technology Awareness Training (START).

The programme will cover various domains of space science, including Astronomy and Astrophysics, Heliophysics and Sun-Earth interaction, Instrumentation, and Aeronomy. It will be delivered by scientists from Indian academia and ISRO centres.

USTM is the only centre in the northeastern region that has been selected by ISRO to conduct theSTART programme to facilitate the active participation of PG and Final year UG students in space science and technology research. Physical Science and Technology students from the region can join this three-week-long free-of-cost digital programme after their online registration.

Speaking in this context, Prof GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor of USTM said that the START programme is part of ISRO’s efforts to enable Indian students to become professionals in space science and technology, as the organization’s space science exploration programme continues to expand into new domains.

“Since the programme is online, along with our own students, we wish to accommodate the interested students from the region”, he added.

Dr Nitu Borgohain, Coordinator of the USTM Nodal Center for START programme and Head of the

Department of Physics said that the programme will be conducted for 2-3 hours per day for a duration

of 2-3 weeks during July-August 2023.

“We are happy to say that the participants’ registrations for the ISRO START programme are now open. Students can register for the programme following:

https://www.iirs.gov.in/iirs/sites/default/files/pdf/2023/Participants_registration_notofication.pdfn or

https://elearning.iirs.gov.in/edusatregistration/student. For any more queries, they can mail to

[email protected].

The START programme is offered by ISRO free of cost. There is no registration fee/admission fee. The Participant Registration has begun on 20 th June 2023 and the last date for registration is 15 th July 2023.

START is an introductory-level awareness programme in space science and technology. The programme is envisaged to be organised in online mode in order to reach out to as many of the space enthusiasts as possible. Although primarily aimed at undergraduate and postgraduate students of science and technology, the programme is designed to be suitable for any individual with basic, systematic training in science, at least up to the high school level.

The lectures will cover topics on the Indian space science exploration programme and research opportunities in space science and technologies. The student community will be benefited from this training programme, as they will receive an overview of the different facets of space science and technology, exposure to the research ongoing in different Indian institutes, insight into how their individual aptitude would suit some of the facets of space science and technology, appreciate the cross-disciplinary nature of the subject, and accordingly choose their career path.