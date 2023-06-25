Congress leaders behind criminal case against Sudhakaran: CPI(M)

Thiruvananthapuram, June 25 : CPI(M) leader and former minister, A.K. Balan has said that senior Congress leaders were behind raking up the criminal case against Kerala Pradesh Congress President, K. Sudhakaran.

Balan while speaking to media persons here on Sunday said that some Congress leaders in Kerala, who were expecting the party to come back to power in 2026, were eyeing the Chief Minister’s post, and were trying to silence other senior leaders.

Sudhakaran was arrested by the Crime Branch police in a case related to having taken money from fraudster Monson Mavunkal. Sudhakaran is currently on bail after the Kerala high court had granted him bail in the case he was arrested.

The CPI(M) leader said that the vigilance case against the state opposition leader and senior Congress leader, V.D. Satheeshan was also the handiwork of Congressmen. He said that the Youth Congress Ernakulam district secretary had raked up the case against Satheeshan.

Balan said that the Congress in Kerala was facing group wars, and added that a few leaders were trying to outsmart the others with an eye to become the Chief Minister of the state.

Countering Balan, senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament, Benny Behanan said that no Congressmen was behind such an action against their party leaders like Sudhakaran and Satheeshan. He said that Congress was a democratic political party unlike CPI(M) which had physically assaulted several senior leaders to grab power. (IANS)