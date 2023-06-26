Govt is destroying chain of funds to terrorism : Rajnath

Jammu, June 26:Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that the government is destroying the chain of funds to terrorism while its network is being dismantled.

Rajnath Singh arrived here earlier in the day. He addressed a conference on security in the presence of around 1,500 people.

In his address, the defence minister spoke against the spread of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. He said the government is taking a tough stand on terrorism.

“The network of terrorism is being destroyed. New hope has arisen in the youth. We are now trying to be self-sufficient in the defence sector.

“We are manufacturing various arms and ammunition. We are destroying the chain of funding of terrorists. The network of terrorism is being dismantled. Our stand on terrorism is tough.

“The removal of Article 370 is justice to the country. We are continuously developing Jammu and Kashmir,” he said

IANS