Health Department told to recall doctor’s transfer

Tura, June 28: The Human Rights and Anti Corruption Youth Power of India has written to the Commissioner Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department urging that the earlier notification relating to the transfer and posting of a doctor from the TB Hospital in Tura be recalled.

The notification is in connection with the transfer and posting of a Specialist Dr Bandi Koksi Sangma of District TB Hospital Tura to the Tura Civil Hospital.

“Dr Sangma is the lone doctor who has been treating TB patients for many years and there is no other specialist to look after TB patients in the entire Garo Hills. If he is transferred it will be the TB patients who suffer,” the organization said and urged that the notification be re-considered.