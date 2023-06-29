15-year-old meets watery grave

Tura, June 29: A 15-year-old  resident of Nengkra, Watregittim got  drowned today morning in Rongtam river while he was fishing along with his friends. The body of the deceased has been recovered after an intense search operation involving FES/SRT teams from Williamnagar, Rongjeng, Nongalbibrah and Tura. The matter is under investigation.
Due to incessant rains water level in the rivers and water bodies have gone up in the district.  The district administration has appealed to all citizens to prevent such incidents not to send children (minors) unattended to the water bodies for fishing or swimming. Special care should be taken with persons having epileptic history. Timely report any such incidents has been requested.

