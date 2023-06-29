Punjab Government to seize properties of Pearls Group chit fund company

Shillong, June 29: Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, announced on Thursday that the government would take over all properties belonging to the Pearls Group, a chit fund company, in the state. In an official statement, the Chief Minister stated that the government has initiated the process of acquiring possession of the chit fund company’s properties in Punjab.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister declared that the government intends to auction these properties to facilitate the return of money to the affected individuals, following the completion of the necessary legal procedures. To ensure transparency, the state vigilance bureau had instructed deputy commissioners to verify the land records associated with 2,239 properties identified by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as being linked to Pearls Agro-Tech Ltd (PACL), its directors, and affiliated companies. The ownership details of these properties were also provided by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Earlier this year, the Chief Minister had directed deputy commissioners to identify all Pearls Group properties within their respective districts. During a virtual meeting, he highlighted the group’s alleged fraudulent activities and emphasized the need for accountability.

The Pearls Group is accused of defrauding numerous individuals through the illegal operation of various investment schemes. During the state assembly election campaign, Bhagwant Mann, a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), had promised to return people’s hard-earned money by confiscating the assets of chit fund companies once the AAP government was formed.

In relation to the Ponzi-scam case involving Pearls Golden Forest Ltd, the CBI arrested Nirmal Singh Bhangoo, the Chairman and Managing Director, along with three others on January 8, 2016. The company is alleged to have defrauded 5.5 crore investors. The CBI initiated the case in 2014 following directives from the Supreme Court.