Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ receives rave reviews

Shillong, June 29: The film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha,’ starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, was released in theaters on June 29. The movie has garnered enthusiastic reviews from audiences, who have shown their love for the lead pair. As part of his customary routine, Kartik visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

Kartik, who delivered a powerful performance in his last film, titled ‘Shehzada,’ has been receiving immense affection from his fans. After entertaining the audience with their onscreen chemistry in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,’ Kartik and Kiara have teamed up once again for ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha.’

On the day of the film’s release, Kartik was spotted seeking blessings at the Siddhivinayak Temple. Dressed in a white shirt and denim, the actor posed for the paparazzi outside the temple and expressed his gratitude to everyone for their love.

Although not inherently superstitious, Kartik Aaryan shared in an interview that he has developed a personal practice of visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple on the day of his film releases. The actor believes in seeking blessings from Ganpati Bappa and expressing gratitude for the opportunities that come his way.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ has been promoted by the makers as an extraordinary musical romance, boasting impressive visuals and catchy tracks. One of the film’s songs, a remake of Ali Sethi’s ‘Pasoori,’ has already sparked a divided response on the internet. It was beautifully rendered by Tulsi Kumar and Arijit Singh.