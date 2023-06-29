Adipurush: Prabhas’ film faces disappointing response on Box Office

Shillong, June 29: Prabhas’ recent release, Adipurush, is proving to be one of the biggest disappointments of 2023. Directed by Om Raut, the film initially enjoyed a strong opening weekend but has since been witnessing a gradual decline in collections. Despite crossing the global mark of Rs 450 crore, reaching the Rs 500 crore milestone seems highly unlikely for Adipurush, given its negative reviews.

Adipurush hit theaters on June 16 with high expectations and managed to earn over Rs 300 crore in just three days. However, the film has been receiving unfavorable feedback from both critics and audiences. At the domestic box office, the film has reached a nett collection of Rs 280 crore. On June 28, the 13th day since its release, the film is estimated to have earned Rs 1.50 crore in India, bringing the total collection to Rs 281.04 crore nett.

On June 28, Adipurush recorded an overall occupancy rate of 7.78 percent. The film, based on Valmiki’s Ramayana, has faced severe criticism nationwide for its “tapori” dialogues, subpar visual effects, and unengaging screenplay. Prabhas portrays the character of Raghava, with Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. Sunny Singh plays Lakshman, while Devdatta Nage appears as Lord Hanuman. The technical crew includes cinematographer Karthik Palani and editors Apurva Motiwale Sahai and Ashish Mhatre.