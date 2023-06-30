EGH police suspect murder after body of 38-year-old found dead near Samanda

Williamnagar, Jun 30: East Garo Hills (EGH) police suspected a case of murder after the body of a 38-year-old resident from the district was found by residents near the village of Samanda Megapgre under Williamnagar PS limits this morning.

Police sources informed that information was received from the villagers of an unknown person lying dead near a motorcycle (ML 07A 7533) on the NH – 44, about 15 kms from Williamnagar town.

Accordingly, a police team was rushed to the spot and found the body of one Dalmen M Sangma of Baija locality in Williamnagar lying dead on the highway.

The body was removed from the place and sent for a postmortem examination after which the body was handed over to his family following legal protocols.

“We suspect this to be a case of murder, but more details will only emerge after a thorough investigation,” informed EGH SP, Siddharth Ambedkar.