CEM, EMs of KHADC visit Raid Nongtung on inter-state boundary

NONGPOH, JULY 3/–/ In an endeavor to promote peace and harmony in Block II’s border area, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), Pynïaid Sing Syiem, and Executive Committee (EC) members of the Council paid a visit to Raid Nongtung Area. The purpose of the visit was to establish a connection with the residents and prioritize their well-being, particularly after the formation of the new EC of the District Council.

Accompanied by the EC members, Pynïaid Sing Syiem received a warm welcome from Avijit Kro, the Member of the Autonomous Council (MAC) from Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), and a team of council officials. The delegation convened at Ummat Village before proceeding to inspect the Mawbah ki 12 Kur of Raid Nongtung. These are sacred sites where rituals and ceremonies take place after the cremation of deceased.

The KHADC team included Pynshngaiñ N Syiem (Deputy CEM), Bah Lamphrang Blah (Chairman), Bah Charles Marngar (Deputy Chairman), Rangkynsai Kharbuki (Executive Member), and Bah Teibor Pathaw (Executive Member). Local leaders from various villages were also present during the inspection.

During the visit, Pynïaid Sing Syiem emphasized the Council’s objective of maintaining peace and preserving the heritage of the area. He acknowledged the District Council’s responsibility to safeguard the land, traditions, and culture handed down by their ancestors. To fulfill this commitment, the Council plans to develop a special preservation scheme for Mawbah ki 12 Kur in Raid Nongtung, located within Ummat Village. Syiem urged all community members, especially the Karbi and Khasi people residing in the area, to actively contribute to the peace-building efforts.

Furthermore, Pynïaid Sing Syiem announced the collaborative efforts between KHADC and KAAC to ensure peace in the region. As the second phase of border talks between Assam and Meghalaya is set to begin soon in Block II, the Council aims to facilitate a successful dialogue.

The Council has received valuable suggestions from village leaders and its own members serving on the Regional Committee for border talks. Syiem assured that every suggestion from the people would be carefully considered, noting that both the CEM and Cy.CEM were members of the Border Talk Committee.

The joint visit by the KHADC and KAAC represents a significant step towards fostering peace, understanding, and cooperation in the border region. It is expected that these collaborative efforts will yield positive outcomes and contribute to the overall well-being of the residents in the area.

