Terror activities surge by 79% in Pakistan, says report

Shillong, July 3: According to a statistical report released by the independent think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), terror activities in Pakistan have increased by 79% during the first half of 2023. The report highlights that at least 271 militant attacks occurred in the last six months, resulting in the loss of 389 lives and injuring 656 individuals.

Comparatively, the situation during the same timeframe last year was significantly better, with 151 attacks, 293 deaths, and 487 injuries recorded in the first half of 2022. This indicates a staggering 79% increase in militant attacks during the current year’s first half compared to the corresponding period in 2022.

Additionally, the latter half of 2022 witnessed 228 attacks, leading to 246 fatalities and 349 injuries. Therefore, the first six months of 2023 saw an 18% rise in attacks compared to the latter half of 2022, accompanied by a 58% increase in fatalities and an 88% increase in injuries.

During the first half of 2023, Pakistani security forces intensified their response against terrorism, resulting in the killing of at least 236 militants across the country. Furthermore, 295 suspected militants were arrested during the same period.

The province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the most affected region during the first half of this year, with 174 reported militant attacks. These attacks claimed the lives of 266 individuals and injured 463. Balochistan reported 75 terror incidents, resulting in 100 deaths and 163 injuries.