Sonowal lays base of Rs 46.60-cr IWT terminal in Dibrugarh

Guwahati, July 4: Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the Inland Waterways Transport (IWT) terminal to be developed at Bogibeel in Dibrugarh, by the bank of the River Brahmaputra (National Waterways 2).

The tourist-cum-cargo IWT terminal will be developed at a cost of Rs 46.60 crore and is scheduled to be completed by February 2024. Once developed, the terminal is likely to play a pivotal role in rejuvenating inland waterways transportation in the region for both cargo and passenger movement, paving the way for growth of trade and commerce.

Speaking on the occasion, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “It is a momentous day for the people of Assam as we move towards rejuvenating inland waterways transport in the region by further bolstering the capital infrastructure at Bogibeel. The new terminal will help us realise the vision set by the Prime Minister towards enablement of waterways transportation as a transformational factor.”

“We must honour the immense potential of ‘Mahabahu Brahmaputra’ and utilise it in the best possible way to further efficient development and progress without alluding to any ecological or economic cost. Given the historic role that Dibrugarh played as the hub of inland waterways in the past, I believe that this modern terminal at Bogibeel will act as a catalyst towards reclaiming the lost glory of Dibrugarh as a major commercial hub and become harbinger of growth for upper Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland in the days to come.”

The IWT terminal, under the aegis of Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), the nodal agency for inland waterways of the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways, will have many modern features.

The executing agency of the terminal is being done by the Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Construction Limited. Some major features include cargo and passenger berths, approach and other internal roads, transit shed, open storage area, truck parking area, passenger waiting area among others.