Rajya Sabha MP Kharlukhi takes stock of development in adopted village

Tura, July 4: The Rajya Sabha MP from the state Dr W R Kharlukhi who had adopted Gimegre village under Demdema C & RD Block in West Garo Hills (WGH) district today took stock on implementation of various deelopmenr and welfare schemes in his adopted village in a meeting held in the DRDA Conference Hall here.

In his opening remark, Dr. W R Kharlukhi informed that “Adopting a Village” is the flagship programme of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi where each Member of the Parliament have to adopt a village with the objective of improving the livelihood of the people and provide basic facilities by taking initiatives towards its development for inclusive and sustainable economy and make it a Model Village in future.

He also mentioned that this adopted village would be provided with various initiatives of the government which are being implemented by related line departments of the district and livelihood opportunities would also be created in different sectors such as the tourism sector which offers job opportunities for the local people. Further, he mentioned that a scheme for homestay is also available where the Government provides a 70 per cent subsidy which is also a great help to the people. Citing the famous Mawlynnong village which is well-known for its cleanliness, he said that the village is a self-sustaining village and progressing well in the tourism sector in the area.

Moreover, Dr Kharlukhi also interacted with the Nokma and people of Gimegre Village and enquired about requirements for their village and assured that he can contribute from his MPLADS scheme for community halls, solar lamps, etc., and along with the schemes from different departments he expressed hope that he can take the village forward to achieve sustainable economy in future.

The construction of retaining wall at Gimegre Deficit Secondary School, LP School Building at Gimegre New Model, Middle School at Gimegre Village, Renovation of Anganwadi Centre, Community Hall at Gimegre New Model, Mini Stadium, PHC, roads, playground, spring chamber, drainage system, etc were among few of the requirements of Gimegre AEC as presented during the meeting.