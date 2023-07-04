Tura NPP backs CM’s stand UCC  

Tura, July 4: The NPP in Tura has decided to back Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in opposing the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill and to urge Tura MP, Agatha K Sangma and her counterpart from Shillong, Vincent Pala to raise their voices against the same in the Parliament.

The decision to support the Chief Minister on the issue was taken during an emergent meeting held on July 3. The meeting was attended by party leaders including South Tura Block President, Lonerson Ch Marak, State level General Secretary, C N Sangma and State Working President, S B Sangma.

During the meeting, a discussion on the prevailing situation in Manipur took place and participants lit candles as a mark of solidarity with the affected people.