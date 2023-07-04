Delay in UCC implementation will be corrosive to our values: Vice President

Guwahati, July 4: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said Uniform Civil Code (UCC) would bind “Bharat” and its nationalism more effectively, and emphasised that “any further delay in implementation of UCC will be corrosive to our values.”

Addressing the 25th convocation of IIT-Guwahati, Dhankhar stressed that the Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSP) are “fundamental in governance of the country” and it’s the duty of the state to make them into rules.

Stating that many DPSPs (panchayats, cooperatives and right to education) have already been translated into law, he underlined that it was time to implement Article 44 of the Constitution.

Cautioning against attempts to tarnish the image of India and “frequent orchestration of anti-national narratives,” Dhankhar stressed, “It is high time choreographers of anti-Bharat narrative orchestration are effectively rebuffed.”

The Vice President also pointed out that “no foreign entity could be allowed to tweak our sovereignty and reputation.”

Describing India as the oldest, largest, most functional and vibrant democracy that is giving stability to global peace and harmony, he said, “We cannot suffer dent on our flourishing and blossoming democracy and constitutional institutions”.

Noting that there is zero tolerance to corruption now, he called for making a corruption free society. “Corruption is anti-democratic, corruption is poor governance, corruption runs down our growth… a corruption free society is the safest guarantee to your growth trajectory,” he said.

Dhankhar expressed his disapproval of some people “taking to streets rather than taking recourse to lawful process” when they are held up for corruption.

He further asked the students to take pride in being Indians and its historical achievements and urged them to be committed towards economic nationalism and refrain from making fiscal gains at the cost of the nation and nationalism.

Earlier in the day, the Vice President along with his wife, Sudesh Dhankhar, prayed at the Maa Kamakhya temple here

Later, he had an interaction with the students of IIT Guwahati.

Notably, as many as 2011 students (1605 male and 406 female) from the silver jubilee batch of IIT-G received their degrees in various disciplines during the convocation.

Pradnesh Prasad Kalkar (B.Tech, Computer Science and Engineering) achieved top score in the entire B.Tech/B.Des batch and was awarded the President of India Gold Medal.

Amey Ramesh Rambatla (B.Tech, Biotechnology) won the Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal.