Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur reveals theme for ‘Masoom’ sequel

Shillong, July 5: Shekhar Kapur, the acclaimed filmmaker behind movies like ‘Bandit Queen’ and ‘Elizabeth,’ has unveiled the theme for the sequel to his 1983 directorial debut, ‘Masoom’.

The original film, written by legendary Gulzar, was an adaptation of Erich Segal’s novel ‘Man, Woman and Child.’ It depicted the story of a contented couple and their two daughters whose lives are disrupted when a boy, the husband’s son from a previous affair, enters their lives.

Titled ‘Masoom…The New Generation,’ the sequel focuses on the concept of home, according to Kapur in an interview with ‘Variety.’ He elaborated on the changing dynamics of joint family systems in South Asia, where children are moving away from their hometowns for education or work, resulting in a sense of guilt and the feeling of leaving their parents behind.

While the details about the connection between ‘Masoom…The New Generation’ and the original film are being kept under wraps, Kapur hinted that it would center around an elderly couple residing in a dilapidated house and explore the theme of generational change.

The filmmaker, who was in London for the National Film Awards, discussed his latest film, ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It?,’ which highlights the joint family system prevalent in parts of the world, including India.

Kapur shared his desire to return to a state of innocence with ‘Masoom…The New Generation,’ aiming to recapture the spirit of his debut film. He emphasized the significance of home as a repository of memories rather than just a real estate asset, expressing his intention to explore this fundamental idea in the sequel.

‘Masoom,’ which means “innocent,” marked Kapur’s directorial breakthrough after a career as an actor. The upcoming sequel seeks to evoke a similar sense of naivety and authenticity, reminiscent of his early filmmaking days.

While specific plot details are yet to be revealed, Kapur’s vision for ‘Masoom…The New Generation’ promises to delve into the essence of home and its profound impact on individuals and families.