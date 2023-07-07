BJP reveals election in-charges for Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and MP

Shillong, July 7: In a recent announcement, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its election in-charges for four states that are gearing up for elections.

The states in question are Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh. This move comes just a few days after the BJP appointed state chiefs for Punjab, Telangana, Jharkhand, and Andhra Pradesh, in preparation for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

As part of the new appointments, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has been named as the BJP’s election in-charge for Rajasthan, while former Gujarat deputy CM Nitin Patel will serve as the co-incharge. This duo will spearhead the party’s election campaign in the state.

Additionally, the BJP has assigned Om Mathur as the election-in-charge for Chhattisgarh, with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya taking on the role of co-incharge. With these appointments, the BJP aims to streamline its election strategy and effectively manage its campaigns in the respective states.

These strategic decisions reflect the BJP’s commitment to strengthening its presence and prospects in the upcoming elections. The appointed in-charges will play crucial roles in organizing and coordinating the party’s activities, ensuring a focused and robust approach towards securing electoral success in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh.