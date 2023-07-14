Shiromani Akali Dal opposes Uniform Civil Code, calls for unity in diversity

Shillong, July 14: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has expressed its opposition to the 22nd Law Commission’s proposal for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), stating that it is not in the nation’s best interest.

The SAD argues that implementing a UCC without genuine countrywide inter-faith consensus, particularly among minority communities, would violate the spirit of the Constitution and create fear.

In a letter addressed to the Member (Secretary) of the commission, SAD President Sukhbir Badal wrote, “Uniformity should not be confused with unity. India symbolizes unity in diversity, not uniformity. Only a truly federal structure can resolve our problems and make India a global superpower.”

IANS reported that the SAD has urged the central government not to proceed with the idea of a UCC and to respect the sentiments of the patriotic Sikh community before making any decision on the issue. The party emphasizes that maintaining peace and communal harmony in Punjab, a sensitive border state, should always be a top national priority.

Badal informed the commission that the party had conducted consultations with various stakeholders within and outside the state. Based on these discussions, they gathered the widespread impression that the implementation of a UCC would impact the freedom of minority communities with different castes, creeds, and religions.

The letter also highlights that since no draft of the proposed UCC has been prepared and circulated along with the commission’s notice regarding amendments to present personal laws of different religions, it is impossible to provide tangible suggestions on the issue. The SAD suggests that a concrete draft outlining all the details of the proposed legislation should be prepared and circulated throughout the country, allowing people to provide their feedback.

Sukhbir Badal emphasizes in his letter that the SAD, as a democratic and secular party, has always been committed to the idea that India is a multi-religious, multicultural, and multilingual society, with unity in diversity serving as its binding force.