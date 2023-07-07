Mob torches police vehicle at Laitumkhrah, SP claims to have identified culprits

Shillong, July 7: The police have identified the miscreants who were involved in torching of the vehicles inside the premises of Laitumkhrah police station in the wee hours of Friday.

East Khasi Hills SP, Sylvester Nongtynger told reporters that they would not be able to divulge the names of those involved in torching of vehicles. The situation in the area is now normal.

He also denied the allegation of use of excessive force by the CrPF personnel while claiming that few of the people had tried to snatch the firearms of the CrPF personnel.

Nongtynger said that he couldn’t say about the involvement of the pressure groups in this incident since investigation was on.



Earlier, Health Minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh had a meeting with East Khasi Hills SP and SP (City) Vivek Syiem in the presence of Laitumkhrah-Malki MDC, Fantin Lakadong.

A violent clash had broken out between two groups of people at Laitumkhrah in the city at around 1:00-1:30 am on Friday. Following the fight between the two groups and pelting of stones.

According to reports, the fight between the two groups took place near DHS office at Laitumkhrah. An angry mob also set fire to a police vehicle inside Police Station premises.