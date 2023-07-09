Afghans crush B’desh, seal ODIs

CHATTOGRAM, July 8: Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran hit centuries as Afghanistan trounced Bangladesh by 142 runs in the second one-day international and secured the series on Saturday.

Gurbaz’s career-best 145 off 125 balls included 13 fours and eight sixes while Zadran made an exact 100 and shared 256 runs for the opening stand, Afghanistan’s highest partnership for any wicket to put up 331/9, its highest total against Bangladesh and third largest total in its history.

Bangladesh, which lost the first rain-affected match by 17 runs, was bowled out for 189 in 43.2 overs with Ebadbot Hossain unable to bat due to a muscle strain. (AP)