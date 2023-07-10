Brawl erupts over seat on Ryanair flight from Malta to London

Shillong, July 10: A fight broke out between two male passengers on a Ryanair flight due to a dispute over a seat. The altercation began when one passenger refused to let the other pass through to reach his assigned window seat.

Video footage captured by a passenger on the flight from Malta to London Stansted on July 3 revealed the British and American men engaged in a heated argument that quickly escalated into a physical scuffle, as reported by The Mirror.

As per India Today, in the background of the video, someone can be heard expressing concern and urging the two passengers to stop fighting, exclaiming, “We are never gonna get home.” The incident was filmed by Neil Modwhadia.

The brawl caused panic among other passengers, while some attempted to intervene and separate the two individuals involved. According to Modwhadia, the flight was delayed for two hours due to the incident, leaving everyone onboard “annoyed.” In the footage, a Ryanair crew member can be seen making their way down the cabin to intervene.

Modwhadia provided additional details, stating that the American passenger, positioned on the left in the video, had the window seat, while the taller British man wearing a cap occupied the aisle seat.