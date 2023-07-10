Pakistan issues flood alert as India releases water and heavy rain expected

Shillong, July 10: Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a flood alert following India’s release of approximately 185,000 cusecs of water. The NDMA warns of heavy rain in the next 24 to 48 hours, which, combined with the increased flow in the Ravi river due to the release of water from India’s Ujh Barrage, poses a significant flood risk.

In response, the NDMA has directed relevant government bodies to initiate evacuation drives for residents living along the river and relocate them to safer locations. Last year, India’s release of 173,000 cusecs of water led to low-level floods at Jassar point in Ravi. Taking this into account, the NDMA expects around 65,000 cusecs of water to reach within the next 20 to 24 hours, potentially causing low-level floods in the plain areas near Jassar.

The NDMA will closely monitor the situation until July 20 and collaborate with local authorities to relocate families residing along the rivers to safer areas. Monitoring efforts are also underway at the Chenab river and Marala Headworks. In Punjab province, relief camps are being set up in low-lying areas, and rescue operation teams are on red alert with necessary equipment.

IANS reported that Punjab’s caretaker Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, assured that the provincial government is prepared to handle any adverse circumstances. The entire administration has been put on alert, and relevant agencies promptly responded to the report of India’s water release by reaching the Ravi river. Naqvi emphasizes that saving human lives is the government’s top priority, necessitating the evacuation of houses near river banks.

Public and private organizations have been notified to remain vigilant as heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected in the next 48 hours. The release of water from India, coupled with the ongoing heavy rainfall in Punjab province, particularly in Lahore, Narowal, and Sialkot cities, raises the risk of floods, landslides, and devastation.

Pakistan’s Climate Change Minister, Sherry Rehman, predicts that the rain will impact at least 900,000 people in the country. The continuous rainfall has already caused significant damage to lives and infrastructure.