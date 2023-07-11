Alia Bhatt talks about getting back in shape for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’

Shillong, July 11: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt recently released a new vlog on her YouTube channel giving fans a glimpse of the shoot of the romantic song “Tum Kya Mile” from her upcoming movie “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani”.

In the vlog, Alia reveals how she had to get “back in shape” for her character Rani, post the birth of her daughter Raha. She says, “I had to get back in shape for Rani. I just had four months to prepare. We have two weeks till we shoot our song for ‘Rocky Aur Rani’, and I have only started to work out after six weeks of postpartum. We started very slow, but had a large goal to reach.”

The vlog also shows Alia getting ready for the shoot, with Mickey Contractor giving her her first makeup look for the song. Alia says, “The reason we are panicking is that we are trying something new. This is like the masterclass of the no-makeup look, which is the toughest look to do in the world, but we are attempting a no-makeup look for a full on romantic song.”

The vlog then shows Alia shooting the song in the picturesque snow-clad mountains of Kashmir. She flaunts her dance steps in a pistachio-coloured saree, and Karan Johar can be heard saying, “Three decades of chiffon sarees.”

Alia then announces that she has wrapped up the shoot, to which KJO says, “Yeah, it was kind of a turbulent shoot. It wasn’t easy. We have covered the length and breath of Kashmir. We have shot in Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Srinagar. And I combated a viral, you had your baby. I am shooting a song like this after 17 years, i.e., a chiffon saree song.”

The 30-year-old actress reveals that her favourite look from the song was in black saree, which she shot on the top of the mountain in Chandanwari.

The vlog also features Alia’s elder sister Shaheen Bhatt, and the two could be seen laughing together.

The shoot of “Tum Kya Mile” was a challenging but rewarding experience for Alia, and she is excited to share the song with her fans.