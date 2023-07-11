All shops, eateries in city to shut by 10 pm

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 10: The East Khasi Hills district administration has restricted the opening of shops, food stalls, restaurant, or enterprises in and around Shillong till 10 pm from July 12.

In an order issued on Monday, Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah said the decision was taken in view of various incidents of violence that have taken place in and around the city, leading to law-and-order situations, particularly at night. She said that such incidents may cause disturbance, pose a threat to the daily commuters and endangering the lives of the public at large.

“And whereas, preventive measures need to be taken to ensure the safety and security of public and to maintain peace and tranquillity within the city,” Kurbah said.

The deputy commissioner further said consumption of intoxicants and engaging in any unlawful activities in vehicles is prohibited and added that blasting of music near educational religious institutions, hospitals, and in residential areas has been prohibited after 10 pm.

“Any violation of the said order will attract penal provisions under Section 188 of the IPC. In view of the urgency of the matter, this order is being passed ex-parte and it shall come into force with effect from July 12 and shall remain in force until further order,” she added.

The order was issued following a request from the Laitumkhrah Dorbar Shnong Pyllun which had urged the district administration to issue an order for closing shops within its jurisdiction by 10 pm.

The Dorbar members made this appeal during their meeting with the deputy commissioner and Superintendent of Police, Sylvester Nongtnger held at the chamber of the DC here on Monday.

After the meeting, Laitumkhrah Rangbah Shnong, Andrew Jyrwa told reporters that the restrictive order was necessary to prevent any untoward incident that may affect the peaceful atmosphere in the locality.

He said that the activities of the unwanted elements have affected the image of the locality besides depriving people who want to come to hang out in Laitumkhrah just to relax.

Jyrwa also said that the executive committee of the Dorbar Shnong put in place a roster system to carry out night patrolling in the locality.

“We will continue with the night patrolling till such time when we feel that the situation has improved,” he said.

He lauded the police for accompanying and supporting the local Dorbar Shnong members during the night patrolling.

The other Rangbah Shnong of Laitumkhrah, PS Nongkynrih said they have also expressed concern before the DC about two-wheel riders over-speeding along the Laitumkhrah main road, posing a threat to the safety of the pedestrians.

The third Rangbah Shnong of the locality, Theory D. Myrboh also said they requested the DC to deal very strongly with two-wheelers sporting modified silencers.

“Many people are robbed of their sleep due to the annoying sound of the modified silencers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jyrwa quoted the police as saying that all the five arrested in connection with the Laitumkhrah police station arson case are not from the locality.