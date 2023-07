Shillong, July 11: The Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills DC RM Kurbah today said that it was better for the citizens to stay home rather than staying on the streets after 10 pm as it’s not safe to roam on the streets.

The statement from the DC came a day after the district administration had imposed Section 144 Cr PC imposing closure of all commercial establishments in the city at 10 pm in view of the recent incidents of violence.