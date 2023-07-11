People from violence-hit Bengal take shelter in Assam: Himanta

Guwahati, July 11: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday assured people in the poll violence-hit areas of West Bengal of all kinds of humanitarian aid, including food, shelter and medical assistance.

“Yesterday, 133 individuals who feared for their lives due to violence in the panchayat election in West Bengal sought refuge in Dhubri district of Assam. We have provided them with shelter in a relief camp, as well as food and medical assistance,” Sarma said in response to a Bengal BJP leader thanking him for the relief provided to party workers in Assam.

“I would like to thank the honourable CM of Assam for providing relief to the tormented Opposition party karyakartas of West Bengal, especially those from BJP, who time and again are subjected to poll-related violence and being in close proximity to the state of Assam, they find it safe to cross over with their families for their safety,” Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari had tweeted.

Chief minister Sarma further said that the people of West Bengal are considered Assam’s valued and respected neighbours. “During the previous Assembly election in West Bengal, we extended the same assistance. Please be assured that you can rely on us for any humanitarian aid during times of crisis,” the Assam chief minister said.

It may be mentioned that the panchayat elections in Bengal has witnessed sporadic violence in several parts of north and south Bengal, including Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Murshidabad, Malda, Howrah, South 24 Parganas, and East Burdwan. Reportedly, at least 19 people lost their lives during the three-tier election process.