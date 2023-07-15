Letters to the editor

Mushrooming coke plants in Meghalaya

Editor,

News on dismantling of coke factories in the state by the District authorities as per orders of the Meghalaya High Court has dominated the front pages of Meghalaya’s major print and electronic media during the last one week or so. But till date only 9 coke plants are reported in East Jaintia and West Khasi Hills. What about the rest 82 plants that need to be dismantled? What about the so called legally set up plants since they also cause environment pollution much to the carelessness or indifference of the MSPCB? But what is of serious concern to me and perhaps many others is the fact that there more than 161 coke coal plants in East and West Jaintia Hills and West Khasi Hills Districts, not to mention others in Garo Hills and the environmental disaster that these plants have caused on humans, animals, plants and aquatic lives over the past ten odd years. This damage to humans and the environment cannot be described or quantified. I personally have visited quite a number of coke plants in both Jaintia and West Khasi Hills and the pollution they cause is horrific and worse than the gas chambers set up by Nazis. These monstrous coke coal plants feed on coal easily available from locally mined, which are in close proximity to the plants. The 32 tonner plus trucks used to carry coke along with the illegally mined coal from Jaintia Hills and West Khasi Hills to their destinations in Assam during the last 10 odd years with the tacit knowledge and understanding of the authorities concerned. Yet the government had the audacity to deny and wash its hands of the fact that coal is illegally mined and transported to Assam elsewhere.

Now we all know that for setting up coke plants, cement plants or other industries in the state one has to apply to the Industries Department with the concurrence of the Meghalaya State Pollution Board by undergoing various processes. Now we may ask why was the Industries Department so quick to grant the much- needed single window clearances and for MSPCB also in giving environmental clearance certificates to applicants who apply for setting up industries? The answer clearly is based on various considerations, among which is political influence. It is political clout and the money power that the applicants have to influence these authorities which is the deciding factor for every business in Meghalaya. Hence the larger interests of the many are sacrificed for the vested interests of a few and hence we have so many industries or companies which are causing environmental pollution that can shorten our lives for the benefit of just a few. Governments are meant to protect the interests of its people but in our case it is the few that control the Government. It’s a pathetic state indeed!

Yours etc.,

Philip Marweiñ,

Sr. Journalist,

Shillong

Yes or No to ‘Artificial Intelligence’?

Editor,

A century or so ago, Ada Lovelace had already predicted about artificial intelligence. Others have also, predictably, mentioned the downfall of human labour, which will be substituted by human-made robots. Robots were invented in the mid-1950s. It was a boon in those days. Things change, and so does their context. A century later, we are all struggling to get good jobs because of the apparent outcome. Who would have known that the invention of humans would be a subject of study for the people? It is uncommon for educational institutions not to have a dedicated subject for the study of Computer Science. The emergence of Artificial Intelligence has been regarded as both a blessing and a curse in certain countries worldwide.

At least for The United States of America, a developed country, does its progressive development at all hamper the state? Will it at all affect human labour? Yes, it did in the past, but at present it might not be affected as much as in the developing countries.

Talking about developing countries, let’s magnify our own nation. Chat GPT was introduced last November, and it has unfortunately become a tool of intelligence for many, including universities, colleges, and even schools, whether for teachers or students. Will the easily accessible Chat GPT be utilised wisely? It is available through various applications, platforms, or websites that integrate or deploy the model for conversational purposes. The educated class uses Chat GPT for a quick search; its entire function is to gather the already available resources on Google. It gathers the information, provides it to us from all sources, and shares it with us in a defined manner.

In earlier days, we took pains to go to the library to get our assignments done; in the 2000s, we relied on encyclopedias for a minute search; in the late 2000s, we relied on the Internet (Google); and at present, we rely on Chat GPT. What does this imply? Does it mean that time is precious, not education? Are we becoming over reliant on AI to the extent that we avoid making efforts ourselves? Chat GPT is undoubtedly useful for quick research, providing researchers with impromptu ideas on various subjects. What is the most spellbinding factor here is that students often rely heavily on Chat GPT for their assignments and presentations and nothing of their own research and creative works.

If Artificial Intelligence dominates the young population of the country, what will happen to us in the future? Where will our nation go? Who will take the call? Who will be blamed? Should the Government of India intervene? Should they ban it entirely in the country? Most importantly, Artificial Intelligence is not and never will be good for a country like ours, especially when more than 50% of the population is below the age of 25 and more than 65% below the age of 35. A developing country like ours, being the 5th largest economy in the world, still has the scope of reaching its zenith with the minds and intelligence of its people and not with the aid of Artificial Intelligence. I have, firsthand, seen students using it and copied it exactly the way it is.

There is a surplus of Artificial Intelligence over the internet that is accessible and that works for different assigned tasks; most of them require a fee to subscribe, and others, like Chat GPT, are available for free. Most of us subscribed to Chat GPT to understand the language of Artificial Intelligence and to learn its pros and cons, but to entirely rely on it is nothing but a waste of one’s own intelligence.

I end my observation and open the door for a debate. If one relies solely on Chat GPT, are they aware that they are overshadowing their intelligence? Can students of the contemporary world focus their efforts on research and development rather than on AIs? Who will make the young citizens understand that AI is nothing but a silver lining in the dark clouds? How can we help young citizens understand that AI is not the solution in itself, but rather a tool that should be approached critically? For the rest, you can make your own judgment on whether to frequently use it or to use it once in a blue moon, or to never use it at all.

Yours etc.,

Emidao Shylla,

Shillong-2