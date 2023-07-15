PM Modi arrives in UAE, looks forward to bilateral talks to deepen ties

Abu Dhabi, July 15: After wrapping up his two-day visit to France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Abu Dhabi on Saturday and said that he looked forward to bilateral talks with President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to further deepen ties.

This is Modi’s fifth visit to the UAE.

He was received at the Abu Dhabi airport by the UAE’s Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“Landed in Abu Dhabi. I look forward to the deliberations with HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which will further deepen India-UAE cooperation,” Modi said in a tweet after his arrival.

In another tweet, the Prime MInister said: “Grateful to Crown Prince HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for welcoming me at the airport today.”

He also attached photographs from the airport and also a one-on-one meeting with the Crown Prince.

During his successful two-day visit to Paris, he joined French President Emmanuel Macron for the Bastille Day parade as the Guest of Honour and signed several agreements to strengthen bilateral ties.

He was also conferred with France’s highest civilian and military honour, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour.

