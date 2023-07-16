Sri Lanka needs to see INR used as much as USD: Prez Wickremesinghe

Colombo, July 15: President Ranil Wickremesinghe said that the Sri Lankan government would want to see the Indian rupee (INR) be used as much as the US dollar in the South Asian island nation.

“It makes no difference to us if the INR becomes a common currency. We’ll have to figure out how to go about it,” Sri Lanka’s head of state said while participating as the chief guest at the ‘Indian CEO Forum’ in Colombo.

Wickremesinghe said that Sri Lanka must become more open to the outside world. “We must be competitive not just for Sri Lanka, but also for the rest of Southeast Asia, East Asia, and Australia,” the Sri Lankan President emphasised.

Ahead of his first official visit to India on July 20, Wickremesinghe reiterated that the main aim of his visit is to strengthen the bond between the two countries. “During my visit to India, my primary objective will be to explore connectivity, as High Commissioner Gopal Bagley aptly stated. We need to determine our long-term objectives and aspirations for the next 10 to 15 years. This marks the beginning of a new era, and we must forge ahead together,” Wickremesinghe said.

Stressing the need to be guided by the vision of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi under whose leadership the South Asian giant nation is going through a major development process, Sri Lankan President said: “The world is evolving, and India is undergoing rapid development, particularly under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.”

“It’s essential to remember that development doesn’t halt in India. In the next 50 years, it will extend to Africa and beyond. Therefore, the vision we discussed with Prime Minister Modi should guide our immediate actions. Ultimately, it’s crucial to recognise that the relationship between our countries is not solely driven by governments but by our people, who are moving forward at a rapid pace. We must adapt to the changing world, avoiding the pitfalls that come with government intransigence.

“Hence, we must foster a long-term relationship between our two nations, transcending individual leaders or political parties. Together, India and Sri Lanka possess immense potential, and it is our path forward,” he added. (IANS)