ACHIK terms Ampareen’s statement an insult to founding fathers’ vision

Tura, July 18: The statement by Health minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on the ACHIK’s demand for a Winter Capital in Tura has sparked outrage among protestors and the general public in Tura, who term it as an ‘insult to the founding fathers’ vision for a Winter Capital.

Reacting to the statement, the ACHIK on Tuesday said that it was shocking that a prominent politician and a minister, has rejected Tura’s long-standing demand for being designated as the Winter Capital. The denial has sparked protests and discontent, with citizens questioning the government’s commitment to equitable regional development, it added.

Ampareen Lyngdoh made the controversial statement during a public address, where she dismissed the idea of making Tura the Winter Capital, a proposal that has been a subject of aspiration for the city for decades. According to ACHIK, her remarks have drawn sharp criticism for displaying a lack of consideration for the region’s growth and development.

It added that the idea of having a Winter Capital is not uncommon in regions with harsh climates where extreme weather conditions can significantly impact governance and daily activities. In such regions, it is often deemed practical to have an alternative administrative center to alleviate the challenges posed by severe winters, the organization observed.

“The denial of Tura’s demand for Winter Capital status can be seen as an insult to the founding fathers’ vision for the idea of Winter Capital for several reasons. It is not a demand of yesterday. The founding fathers, while envisioning the establishment of administrative capitals, would have aimed to ensure equitable development and inclusivity across various regions. By designating a Winter Capital, they might have intended to provide opportunities and resources to regions that experience adverse conditions during the winter months,” it said.

“Denying Tura’s demand could be viewed as neglecting the principles of equal regional development. The concept of a Winter Capital recognizes the unique challenges faced by regions during the winter season. It allows for better governance and targeted policies to address the specific needs of those regions. Denying Tura the Winter Capital status could imply a lack of consideration for the distinct requirements of the area and its inhabitants during the winter months and there many other reasons” former MCS Officer, Laben Ch Marak, who is leading the protest added.

The ACHIK pointed out that Tura, located in the western part of the state, has been historically perceived as an underdeveloped region compared to the state’s capital, and the notion of being designated as the Winter Capital has been viewed as a potential catalyst for infrastructure and economic advancement. Stating that the concept of Winter Capital is not new in India, it brought to mind several states which have followed the practice of shifting their administrative headquarters to a different city during the winter months.

“Local leaders and activists in Tura have condemned Lyngdoh’s statement, arguing that the denial further deepens the divide between the state’s capital-centric development approach and the neglected regions. They accuse the government of concentrating resources disproportionately in the capital city, neglecting the urgent needs of other areas, including Tura,” it said.

The organization cautioned that this was a wake-up call for the government to shift its focus from a capital-centric approach and embrace policies that promote equal development for all regions, ensuring that no part of the state is left behind. Failure to address these concerns could have significant ramifications for the ruling party, both politically and in terms of public trust, it added.