57 illegal coke plants dismantled in WKH during Feb-April this year

Nongstoin, July 18: The Deputy Commissioner of West Khasi Hills district has informed that the district administration and police in compliance to the order of the High Court of Meghalaya is taking concrete action against illegal establishment and illegal operation of coke plants in the district.

The Executive Magistrate and police conducted raids on the 16th and 17th December 2022 and shut down57 illegal coke plants. Also, the District Magistrate vide order dated 2nd February, 2023 had issued directives for the complete demolitions of all illegal and unauthorized constructed coke plants. The bee-hive ovens and pipes connecting the ovens and chimneys of 57 illegal coke plants were dismantled between February 2023 to April 2023 to ensure that they do not become operational again.

In order to identify and prosecute the culprits involved in the illegal activity in accordance with law, a case has been registered in Shallang Police Station vide PS Case No.39(12)2022 U/S 188/34/379/120 B IPC R/w Sec 15 Environment (Protection) Act Sec 3 Explosive Substances Act and Sec 51(1) Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act, 2016, several persons behind these illegal operations have been identified and 6 (six) persons have been arrested so far, namely, Youdishthra Bhama, R/o Assam, Ashish Arya, R/o Guwahati, Assam, Khrawbok Rongrin, R/o Shallang, Hopeful Nongtdu,R/o Rymbai Synrang, East Jaintia Hills, Yaman Bansal, R/o Beltola Guwahati, Assam and Eras Dkhar, R/o Nongstoin, West Khasi Hills.

Pending the report of the Audit Committee on Source of Coal constituted by the Government of Meghalaya, 4(four) coke plants with valid CTE and CTO namely, M/s Shemphang Riangshiang, Pyndeng Jalong, Doranggri, Shallang, M/s Rilyngngam coke Industries, Kyllon Mathei, Shallang, M/s M.D. Coke Industries, Nongdakong village, Shallang, and M/s Carbochem India, Nongdakong village, Shallang have been shut down with effect from 19th May, 2023 till date.

Further, upon the approval of the Government of Meghalaya for demolition of 57 Chimneys constructed without valid CTE by using control blasting, a team comprising of Gazetted Police Officer, Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board and Commerce and Industries under the supervision of Shri. H.K. Thabah, MCS, Addl. Deputy Commissioner, I/c Mawshynrut Civil Sub-Division, Mawshynrut was formed. Consequently, the demolition of Chimneys and other physical infrastructure of the illegal Coke Plants has commenced from 8th July,2023 and a total of 13 (Thirteen) Chimneys located at Nonglangpar (Kyllonmathei) having the coordinates (i) 25.5220613, 90.9035105 (ii) 25.5224573, 90. 8992605 (iii) 25.5201515, 90.9032912 (iv) 25.5185800, 90.9041877 (v) 25.5174384, 90.9062416 (vi) 25.5128946, 90.9028738 (vii) 25. 5138295, 90.9038863 (viii) 25.5146504,90.9051718 (ix) 25.5146671, 90.9067402 (x) 25.5177594, 90.9006992 (xi) 25.5191951,90.9023759 (xii) 25.5214483, 90.9009416 and (xiii) 25.5212888, 90.8993075 have been demolished as on 15th July 2023.

According to the Deputy Commissioner, the task of demolition shall continue and the process of demolition is targeted to be completed within 30(thirty) days with effect from 7th July, 2023 and for the safety of the public, an order under section l44CrPC dated. 11.07.2023 has been promulgated prohibiting movement ofperson or group of persons within a radius of l Km from the location of these illegal coke plants. The residents and local communities are urged to support and cooperate with the District Administration during the ongoing operations, added the Deputy Commissioner.