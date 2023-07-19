Assam STF nabs 2 ‘cattle smugglers’ at Jorabat

Guwahati, July 19: The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police launched an operation jointly with Jorabat police and apprehended two suspected cattle smugglers at Jorabat near here on Tuesday evening, official sources informed.

Acting on a reliable source input developed by DIGP, STF, Assam Police, Partha Sarathi Mahanta, an STF team from Guwahati in association with Jorabat police conducted naka checking at Jorabat Tiniali checkpoint after intercepting a vehicle coming from Byrnihat towards Jorabat en route to Nagaon.

“The STF team from Guwahati intercepted the vehicle (Mahindra Bolero), bearing registration number AS-01-FF-0527, which was used by the accused persons identified as Md Samsuddin Ahmed alias Boga (31) and Md Sahidul Islam (31yrs) and apprehended them,” an official statement issued here said.

The accused persons belong to Dandua, a village in Morigaon district.

The STF team further recovered cash amounting Rs 26.50 lakh from the seized vehicle. The police teams are verifying the source of the recovered money. Two mobile phones were also recovered from the possession of the accused persons.

Subsequently, the STF team handed over the accused persons along with the seized cash amount, the vehicle and mobile phones to the in-charge of Jorabat outpost so that a case could be registered under appropriate sections of law and investigation initiated.

.