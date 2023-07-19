Youth movement lends support to protestors of hunger strike

Tura, July 19 : The A’chik Youth Movement for Betterment of Society (AYMBS) has extended support to the ACHIK and other supporting groups who are currently staging a hunger strike demanding the creation of a Winter Capital in Tura.

“The Winter Capital in Tura is our birthright for which the founding fathers of the Meghalaya state have agreed upon during its creation in 1972. We are not asking anything from our brothers from the Khasi-Jaintia community but merely reminding the government of what was promised to us,” its president Peterjob A Sangma said.