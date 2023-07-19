Vivek Agnihotri to release series ‘Kashmir Files Unreported’ about Kashmiri Pandits

Shillong, July 19: Director Vivek Agnihotri, known for ‘The Kashmir Files,’ is teaming up with producer-actor Pallavi Joshi to release an original series titled ‘Kashmir Files Unreported.’ The series aims to present the uncomfortable truth about the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in its true form.

Announcing the release on social media, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri stated, “PRESENTING: A lot of Genocide Deniers, terror supporters & enemies of Bharat questioned The Kashmir Files. Now bringing to you the VULGAR truth of Kashmir Genocide of Hindus which only a devil can question. Coming soon #KashmirUNREPORTED. Be ready to cry.”

While ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie received unexpected success, it also became a highly debated and controversial political topic, polarizing opinions. Many hailed it as the ‘unheard or willfully ignored truth,’ while others criticized it as a mix of ‘half-truths and lies’ and branded it as propaganda.

As per IANS, despite skepticism about its accuracy and portrayal of events, the movie achieved financial success and resonated with audiences. Its compelling narrative continues to engage viewers, advocating for empathy, justice, and unity, shaping perspectives on one of modern India’s darkest chapters.

Producer and actress Pallavi Joshi discussed ‘The Kashmir Files Unreported,’ stating, “When we made ‘The Kashmir Files,’ it was a three-hour-long film, but it was only the tip of the iceberg. The truth in its true and naked form needs to come out in front of people.” She added, “So here we are presenting ‘The Kashmir Files Unreported,’ which shows you the extensive research we have gone through. You can hear the stories of unimaginable horror and terror that these Pandits have gone through. It’s a series that every Indian should watch and know what Kashmir means to us.”