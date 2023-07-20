Actor Sonu Sood offers free law education in coaching programme

Shillong, July 20: Sonu Sood, the founder of the Sood Charity Foundation (SCF), has announced a transformative Free Law Entrance Coaching programme called ‘Sankalp.’ This initiative aims to empower aspiring students to pursue a career in law and secure admission to National Law Universities (NLUs).

Expressing his pleasure about ‘Sankalp,’ Sonu said he feels blessed to be the catalyst in guiding people towards a legal career, believing that the country will be in capable hands with these aspiring law professionals.

The programme will provide free coaching for CLAT, AILET, and other law entrance exams, specifically targeting deserving students who have faced loss during the challenging times of the Covid wave or come from economically weaker sections (EWS).

Sonu Sood, renowned for his work in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada films, has not only been a successful actor but also actively engaged in humanitarian efforts. In September 2020, he was honored with the ‘SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award’ by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for his exceptional contributions during the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, he established the production house Shakti Sagar Productions in 2016 and launched his social media app called Explurger in June 2022.