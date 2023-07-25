No confidence motion will only help boost BJP’s tally to 350 seats in 2024: Union Minister

Indicative of the growing political acrimony between the government and the opposition coalition over logjam in Parliament over the situation in Manipur, Joshi while quoting the prime minister in the BJP’s Parliamentary party meeting held earlier today, said, “In the meeting, the prime minister said that the behaviour of the opposition shows that they permanently want to remain in the opposition for coming years. It is a matter of pride for us that the world is trusting us. He also said that we will be the third largest economy during our third term.”

The opposition coalition during a meeting held with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in his chamber in Parliament earlier in the day, had decided to bring a no-confidence motion against the government in Lok Sabha.