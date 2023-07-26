Assam triple murder: CM meets victims’ kin, assures speedy trial

Guwahati, July 26: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday met the family members of the triple murder victims in Golaghat town and assured a speedy trial in the case.

It may be mentioned that a man identified as Nazibur Rahman Bora (25), had surrendered before the police after allegedly murdering his wife Sanghamitra Ghosh (24) and her parents, Sanjeev Ghosh and Junu Ghosh, at their Hindi School Road residence under Golaghat police station on Monday.

Sarma had met with Ankita Ghosh, the daughter of Sanjeev Ghosh and Junu Ghosh, and the sister of Sanghamitra Ghosh, the trio who were allegedly murdered by Rahman.

Speaking to mediapersons, the chief minister said the gruesomeness of the crime has left him deeply disturbed and pained.

He further said the charge-sheet for the case would be filed within 15 days and that the trial would be held in a fast-track court to ensure that delivery of justice was not delayed.

Expressing displeasure over the police for not properly looking into the allegation that she (Sanghamitra) was administered narcotic substances by the accused earlier, Sarma said that had the police acted upon the drugs angle, things might not have escalated to this extent.

“All possible angles to the case shall be looked into by the investigating agencies,” he asserted.

Notably, a case (number 200/2023) under Sections 302/448 of IPC has been registered in this connection, and is presently under investigation. Teams from the Guwahati-based Forensic State Laboratory (FSL) and CID are in Golaghat to help the police in their investigation.

The chief minister also made an appeal to the young female population to remain rooted to their culture and family values.

“The triple murder case of Golaghat should be seen in the larger context of sinister designs of certain elements,” he said.

Sarma was accompanied by Cabinet ministers Ajanta Neog and Ranjeet Kumar Dass; MLA Biswajit Phukan and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council chief executive member Tuliram Ronghang.