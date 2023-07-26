Allahabad High Court halts ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi

Shillong, July 26: The Allahabad High Court has issued a stay on the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi until Thursday. The decision came while hearing the challenge put forth by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee against the Varanasi district judge’s order for the ASI survey, which was scheduled to take place on July 21.

The Anjuman Mosque Committee moved the High Court to contest the Varanasi court’s directive to the ASI, which was aimed at surveying the mosque premises (excluding the wuzukhana). The Varanasi court’s order was based on an application filed by four Hindu women who sought year-round access to worship inside the mosque premises.

The Supreme Court had earlier granted a stay on the ASI survey until July 26, allowing the Masjid committee to approach the High Court.

IANS reported that during Wednesday’s hearing, the Allahabad High Court expressed doubts regarding the ASI’s proposed survey methodology. Chief Justice Diwaker questioned the ASG (Assistant Solicitor General) representing the ASI about the exact approach they intended to use. The ASG mentioned the usage of the ground-penetrating radar (GPR) method without causing any damage to the structure, but the court remained unconvinced.

In response to the court’s inquiry, an ASI official present during the hearing stated that only 5 percent of the survey had been completed on Monday before the Supreme Court intervened. The ASI assured the court that the survey would not cause any harm to the structure.

The matter will be heard again on Thursday at 3:30 pm, providing both parties with additional time for their arguments before the court.