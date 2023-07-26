Manoj Bajpayee returns as ACP Avinash in thrilling sequel ‘Silence’

Shillong, July 26: National Award-winning actor, Manoj Bajpayee, is gearing up to reprise his role as ACP Avinash in the second installment of the gripping show, ‘Silence’, which has commenced filming.

In the first part, ACP Avinash embarked on an intense investigation into the murder of a high-profile woman, unravelling a complex web of deceit and unveiling shocking truths that kept audiences on the edge of their seats.

IANS reported that sequel features an ensemble cast including Prachi Desai, Sahil Vaid, and Vaquar Shaikh alongside Manoj Bajpayee. The actor expressed his excitement, thanking the audience for their overwhelming love and appreciation for his role in the first part, which motivates him to deliver his best in this new project.

Manoj Bajpayee is known for challenging himself and exploring diverse characters, and ACP Avinash has been a remarkable journey for him. He is grateful for the continued association with ZEE5, Zee Studios, and director Aban Deohans. The second part of ‘Silence’, directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, promises a compelling plot filled with darker secrets and unexpected twists, taking the suspense genre to new heights.

The movie will keep viewers engaged as every moment holds a clue, urging them to piece together the puzzle as the story unfolds. With Manoj Bajpayee’s stellar performance and Deohans’ skilful direction, ‘Silence’ is expected to deliver another thrilling cinematic experience.

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee recently impressed audiences with his impactful portrayal of Advocate PC Solanki in ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’.