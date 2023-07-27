US citizens to require ‘visa’ for travel to most EU countries

Shillong, July 27: US citizens currently enjoy visa-free access to most European Union (EU) countries, but this privilege is set to change in 2024.

According to the official travel site of the EU, visitors from over 60 visa-exempt countries, including the US, will be required to apply for European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) approval before their trips. The cost of applying for ETIAS authorization will be around $8.

As per IANS, the EU is implementing this new travel authorization program to protect and strengthen its borders in response to mounting terror threats in Europe. The program aims to ensure that travelers from visa-exempt countries are thoroughly screened before entering the Schengen Zone, which comprises 27 European member countries.

ETIAS is an electronic travel authorization linked to a traveler’s passport. US citizens planning to travel to Europe’s Schengen Zone will need to register with ETIAS, as failing to do so may result in being turned away at the border. Once the authorization is obtained, it remains valid for up to three years or until the traveler’s passport expires.

Most ETIAS applications are expected to be processed within minutes. In case of delays, decisions will be communicated within four days, or up to 14 days if additional documentation is required.

With a valid ETIAS travel authorization, US citizens can enter the territory of the EU countries for short-term stays, usually up to 90 days within any 180-day period. However, it is essential to note that ETIAS approval does not guarantee entry. Upon arrival, border guards will verify the traveler’s documents and eligibility to enter.

It is crucial for US citizens planning to visit European countries to be aware of this upcoming change and obtain the necessary ETIAS authorization to ensure a smooth and hassle-free travel experience.