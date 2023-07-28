Air India flight to Paris returns after suspected runway debris sighting

Shillong, July 28: An Air India flight destined for Paris had to turn back to IGI Airport shortly after take-off on Friday due to the sighting of suspected tyre debris on the runway.

IANS reported that the Delhi Air Traffic Control (ATC) promptly alerted the flight crew about the situation soon after the flight’s departure at 1.22 p.m.

The flight was carrying 220 people onboard.

An Air India spokesperson stated, “Flight AI143 operating Delhi-Paris on 28 July 2023 air-returned shortly after take-off, following the Delhi ATC’s information to the flight crew about suspected tyre debris sighted on the runway after departure.”

The flight safely landed back at Delhi at 2.18 pm. The aircraft will undergo necessary checks at Delhi, and alternate arrangements are being made for the passengers of AI143 to reach their destinations. The spokesperson expressed regret for any inconvenience caused to passengers and reassured that the safety of all onboard is Air India’s top priority.