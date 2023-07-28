Meghalaya govt to sanction 1000 homestays for tourists

Shillong, July 28: Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh today said that the government would sanction more than 1000 home stays in the state to accommodate the increased number of tourists in the state.

He said that there was also a plot of land in New Shillong Township where a five-star hotel could be established. As far as the large number of tourists coming to Shillong and adding to traffic in Shillong, the Minister said that Meghalaya Police and Assam Police would hold discussion to come to a solution on the matter.