Bluesky replaces ‘What’s Hot’ feed with ‘Discover’

Shillong, July 28: Bluesky, the platform backed by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, has announced the replacement of its ‘What’s Hot’ feed with a new ‘Discover’ feed. In a blog post on Thursday, the company revealed that the new feed is more complex and will evolve over time.

Unlike the previous ‘What’s Hot’ feed, the new Discover feed will be customized based on users’ preferences, while still offering insights into trending content on the network. The initial version of ‘Discover’ will provide a blend of globally trending posts, content from followed accounts, and posts from accounts closely connected to the user’s social graph.

IANS stated that Bluesky aims to continuously improve the algorithm to create a feed filled with engaging content that refreshes frequently and aligns with users’ interests. The focus is on allowing users to tailor their experience by letting them unpin feeds they don’t like and discovering and installing new feeds that better suit their preferences.

If users are not satisfied with the new Discover feed, they can easily remove it and replace it with any other custom feed of their choice. Bluesky also emphasized ongoing efforts to enhance the search and discovery of custom feeds and improve the developer experience.

Earlier this month, Bluesky secured $8 million in funding to support its mission and growth. Additionally, the platform intends to offer a paid service that grants users custom domains to have unique handles on the platform.

In a previous update, Bluesky introduced new moderation and safety tooling, including user lists and reply controls, to enhance user experience and safety on the platform.